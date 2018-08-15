Dell EMC ‘doubles down’ on 100 GbE with latest Z-series switch

Dell EMC today launched its latest Z-series 100GbE fabric switch, the Z9264F-ON, doubling its capacity and delivering what it called a “complete set of open solutions for modern enterprise and service provider data centres.”

The new platform, powered by Broadcom’s 6.4 Terabit/second Ethernet switching silicon, StrataXGS Tomahawk II, is purpose-built for high-performance data centre spine or fabric applications.

Delivering 64 ports of 100GbE in a 2RU form factor, the new Z9264F-ON caters to organizations seeking to retire large and costly legacy chassis switching systems while also accelerating transitions from 40GbE to 100GbE, the company stated in a release.

“Data centres continue to serve as the foundation for IT operations and service delivery,” it said. “Investments in these facilities, whether on premise, hosted, or available as cloud facilities are on the rise.

“In all environments, the network is critical for providing connectivity within and between data centre racks, between data centres themselves, out to the edge and ultimately to end-users.

“Coupled with this, the adoption of virtualization and automation technologies fundamentally changes data centre architectures, driving out layers of equipment and accelerating connectivity between compute and storage elements. This is evident across the board from hyper-converged environments all the way to hyper-scale environments.”

The release added that this architectural shift is met with a growing requirement among enterprise and service provider buyers that they be able to make independent purchasing decisions around the networking hardware and software that they select.

“2018 is looking to be a big year for 100GbE adoption in the data centre with market forecasts projecting port shipments to almost triple by end of the year,” said Sameh Boujelbene, senior director at Dell’Oro Group.

“We see the rapid transition from 40GbE to 100GbE combined with an increased adoption of fixed form-factor system fueling the growth.”

Meanwhile, Paul Parker-Johnson, principal analyst at ACG Research, said open source software and Open Networking hardware go hand-in-hand.

“According to our recent study, we expect the data centre switching and routing market to grow from US$8.1 billion in 2018 to US$19.9 billion in 2023, reflecting continued growth in cloud provider infrastructures as well as new sources of demand in enterprise and service provider ‘edge cloud’ deployments.

“Open source networking software and hardware will play a significant role in these deployments, growing at a compound rate of 40% through 2023, earning a 15% share by that date.”

Shipment date for the Z9264F-ON is Aug. 31.