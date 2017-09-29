Corning delivers its billionth kilometre of optical fiber

Corning Inc. this week reached a significant milestone — delivering its 1 billionth kilometer of optical fiber. The company celebrated the feat with an event at its optical fiber manufacturing facility in Wilmington, N.C., the world’s first optical fiber manufacturing facility, which today remains one of the world’s largest.

“Corning invented the first low-loss optical fiber in 1970, which helped launch the age of optical communications and ultimately transformed the way the world creates, shares, and consumes information,” the company said in a release. “Since that time, Corning optical fiber has been deployed in hundreds of thousands of networks across the globe, from long-haul and submarine networks to access networks and data centres.

Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman, president and CEO, added that the “invention of optical fiber ushered in a communications revolution. This life-changing innovation began with a group of people who had the audacity to believe it was possible to transmit a beam of light down a hair-thin strand of silica with minimal signal loss. Yet in 1970, I don’t think even our most visionary scientist could have imagined the speed or carrying capacity of today’s fiber – or that Corning would one day be celebrating delivering its 1 billionth kilometer.”

A single optical fiber link can carry 20 terabits of data per second — enough to support 4 million simultaneous HD video streams – and that capacity is growing, the company said.

‘Optical technology has enabled instantaneous video downloads, online gaming, and always-on high-speed consumer services, as well as life-changing applications such as telemedicine, telecommuting, and smart city technology.”

With its virtually unlimited bandwidth-carrying capacity, durability, and simple installation techniques, optical fiber will be critical in building next-generation networks and delivering the technologies to enable 4G densification and the transition to 5G, fiber-to-the-home amenities, and advanced business services.

