CompTIA report examines cloud’s role as backbone of IT

With cloud computing firmly entrenched in current IT operations, organizations are turning their focus to optimized architectures and using the cloud as an enabler for new and emerging technologies, according to a new report from CompTIA.

CompTIA’s survey of more than 500 businesses finds that 91% of firms are using cloud computing in some form. Three-quarters of businesses have between one and five years of experience with cloud solutions. Six in 10 companies have more than 40% of their IT architecture in the cloud.

“At the same time that the percentage of cloud-based IT architecture is approaching critical mass, we’re seeing rising interest in cutting-edge trends that are largely driven by cloud computing,” said Seth Robinson, CompTIA’s senior director for technology analysis.

For example, 81% of companies say that the cloud has enhanced their efforts around automation.

“First and foremost, cloud computing allows users to widen the scope of technology possibilities, whether it’s accelerating existing plans or experimenting with new uses,” Robinson said. “By engaging with cloud providers, they gain access to powerful new tools without having to make a full investment or build in-house skills.”

In earlier CompTIA research, organizations’ loose definitions or misunderstandings of what constituted cloud computing made it appear that adoption had slowed or stalled. The new report signals that many firms have come to a better understanding about what constitutes a real cloud offering and that cloud adoption momentum has picked up.

The role of internal IT staff was a major question mark during the early years of cloud adoption, with fears that those jobs would shrink in importance or even disappear.

“In most instances, the internal IT function has transformed to handle more strategic work as routine tasks are offloaded to cloud providers,” Robinson said. “But specific details of the internal IT role in a cloud-centric environment are still being determined.”