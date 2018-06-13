Community-owned high-speed ISP ENVI launches in Newmarket

As part of its commitment to support local businesses and economic development, the town of Newmarket said today it is working with Newmarket Hydro Holdings Inc. and new Internet Service Provider Envi to “enhance broadband infrastructure and improve connectivity and service for businesses across the community.”

“Just like roads, bridges and sidewalks, now more than ever, a reliable, affordable high-speed broadband network is a critical piece of infrastructure that will be a key factor in the success of our community,” said Newmarket mayor Tony Van Bynen. “High-speed broadband has the potential to open countless doors and create limitless possibilities for Newmarket.”

Envi is a standalone subsidiary of Newmarket Hydro Holdings Inc. (NHHI) and Tay Hydro Inc. (THI).

According to a release, effective June 1, ENVI will be the ISP of choice for the Town of Newmarket and Newmarket-Tay Power Distribution.

“Initially, Envi will be focusing its Internet service on the business sector. Through its product offerings and 24/7 customer service model, Envi promises to fill the internet connectivity and service gaps currently being experienced by these sectors in the community.”

Plans call for Envi to start by providing Internet services to the municipality, universities, schools, hospitals and the business sector. Envi general manager Jim Gragtmans, said that as a community-owned network, it is keeping revenues local and reinvesting back into the community it serves.

The release went on to say that more reliable, affordable and faster access to the Internet will bring social and economic benefits to businesses in the Newmarket community and also play an integral role in the town’s economic development strategy.

“Over the past five years, we have worked closely with a number of community partners to bring our broadband strategy to life,” said economic development officer Chris Kallio. “By investing locally in broadband infrastructure, the benefits will come in the form of new employers, jobs, buildings and economic growth.”

Since 2014, Newmarket has been working on a broadband strategy as a key pillar of its Economic Development Strategy.

“Envi was created to support economic development, help drive the local economy, increase access to online services, better social inclusion and improve community learning,” the release from the municipality stated. “Powering the community with a fiber network better connects the town, businesses and community to the rest of the world.”