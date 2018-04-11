CommScope AR tech assessment puts whole new spin on cable admin tasks

CommScope today said it recently demonstrated augmented reality (AR) capabilities with its imVision automated infrastructure management offering, which will allow IT personnel to physically “see” what’s going on in their local area networks.

The software-based imVision currently enables IT managers to monitor and control a network infrastructure.

Located in a data centre or IT closet, it can remotely show where ports are located and how they are connected back to the main location. Even with this information, however, users may not be able to physically see the port information or actual connection if it is behind ceiling tiles or walls.

“What started as an application for gamers and entertainment has now entered the business world and organizations are beginning to see the value that AR can bring to various industries,” said Ernie Pickens, senior vice president of enterprise solutions at CommScope. “Coupling AR with intelligent infrastructure to ‘see’ cables and connections behind walls and in ceilings is just the first of many uses where we believe customers will find value.”

As part of the assessment, CommScope collaborated with Joinpad to develop several functional AR prototypes based on use cases that are typically performed during cabling administration tasks.

The tasks covered implementation of moves/adds/changes, troubleshooting cabling connectivity, and maintenance work on cabling infrastructure in the ceiling. The prototype applications, which work on mobile devices and on smart glasses, enable users to experience the benefits of AR technology first-hand.

CommScope said in a release it will continue to work with organizations to identify more ways that AR can help efficiently and effectively manage the physical infrastructure.