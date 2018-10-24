COLO-D to build new 150MW data centre site on 22-acre property

COLO-D has announced plans to develop a new 150 MW data center in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, 15 kilometres from downtown Montreal.

According to the company, the move will make it Canada’s largest data centre provider for enterprise customers. Simultaneously, COLO-D plans to add 15 MW to its D2 facility in Longueuil, for a total capacity of 220 MW of renewable energy.

“This avant-garde campus, designated D3, located on a property of over 22 acres, will be COLO-D’s third location and will be designed and operated using the very latest in green technologies,” said Patrick David, the firm’s president and CEO.

The 500,000 sq. ft. campus will be powered by two redundant 315 kV electrical feeds, each serviced by two separate high-voltage sub-stations. According to a release, this strategic location is considered to have one of the most reliable and secure supplies of electrical power in North America.

The D3 campus will offer fully redundant and diverse paths, including links to international telecom hubs. It will also be connected to COLO-D’s other data centres via diverse fiber optic routes, offering customers the ability to build redundant geo-clustering solutions at sites in different climates and seismic zones, the company said..