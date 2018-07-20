Collaboration launched to develop IIoT connectivity offerings

Advantech, Toronto-based Behr Technologies (BTI), Hitachi Solutions America and Microsoft this week said that the companies are collaborating to deliver wireless communications offerings with scalability, reliability, and security for private industrial internet of things (IIoT) networks.

“Since no single technology provider can enable IIoT alone, this joint effort will provide the first mass-market, end-to-end wireless gateway solution to ensure connectivity with sensors for production-level industrial and commercial applications,” the four said in a release that was issued at the Microsoft Inspire partner conference in Las Vegas.

The goal, they added is to “deliver massive scalability, the deepest possible building penetration, integration and interoperability with legacy systems, along with extremely long battery life for nodes.

The foundation for the joint effort is BTI MIOTY, a low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) communications offering.

According to the company, it is the first and only to use the ETSI standard telegram splitting ultra-narrow band (TS-UNB) technical specification for low throughput networks, enabling organizations to deploy private IoT sensor networks with unprecedented capacity, high Quality-of-Service (QoS), and low total cost of ownership.

Using industry-standard Advantech gateways, BTI MIOTY will transmit up to 1.5 million messages per day within a radius of five to 15 kilometers, with no carrier requirements. Layered atop this infrastructure, Hitachi Solutions’ IoT Service Hub will enable organizations to connect and monitor devices and analyze the data in real time to dramatically improve operational efficiencies.

The first application resulting from the collaboration is a new approach to workforce safety using the BTI MIOTY LPWAN on an industry-standard gateway.

Using a wearable device to monitor the heart rate of workers in industrial high-risk environments, data on the health of hundreds of workers is transmitted over unlicensed, sub-gigahertz frequencies via BTI MIOTY to a single Advantech base station.

From there, it is communicated to the Microsoft Cloud, where Hitachi Solutions’ IoT Service Hub can provide actionable insights on workers’ health and send alerts when workers are in danger.

Employers, such as mining site operators, can deploy this end-to-end solution to protect their workforce with unprecedented responsiveness at a fraction of the cost of previously available technologies.

“With Azure services and BTI MIOTY, customers can implement cost-effective and highly scalable solutions to facilitate the “last mile” of communication for messages delivered from sensors to the Cloud,” said Rashmi Misra, general manager, IoT Solutions at Microsoft. “Working with our partner ecosystem, we are ushering in a new era of IoT communication that will enable organizations around the world to realize the promise of industrial automation in ways that were not previously possible.”