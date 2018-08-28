CloudBees launch new offerings for Pivotal, VMware

DevOps vendor CloudBees announced today at VMworld that new CloudBees Core functionality for vSphere, as well as new deployment options for Pivotal Container Service (PKS) and VMware Kubernetes Engine (VKE) are now available.

With CloudBees Core, VMware and Pivotal customers can now leverage dynamic continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) workloads whether they are on-premise or in the cloud, on virtual machines or on Kubernetes, the firm said in a release. “This new offering creates a unique value for our existing and potential future customers while expanding on our growing platform options”Tweet this

CloudBees Core can now dynamically launch Jenkins agent virtual machines (VMs) from customer-specified templates, the company said in a release.

It added that the agent VMs have the ability to execute jobs and then, once the job has run, the agent is terminated to free up resources. This works for both on-premise vSphere and VMware Cloud on AWS and enables customers to efficiently utilize their infrastructure, reduce infrastructure management and lower costs.

“This new offering creates a unique value for our existing and potential future customers while expanding on our growing platform options,” said Francois Dechery, chief strategy officer at CloudBees. “vSphere will provide easier management of infrastructure while simultaneously reducing cost for enterprises.

“As enterprises continue to transform their CI/CD workloads, whether on-premise or in the cloud, they can utilize this new functionality to expand or auto scale as needed.”