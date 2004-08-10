Cisco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2004 earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc., today reported net sales of US$5.9 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 26% from the same quarter one year ago.

Net income was US$1.4 billion or US20 cents a share.

Net sales for fiscal 2004 were US$22.0 billion, compared with US$18.9 billion for fiscal 2003, an increase of 16.8%.

“This was a record-breaking quarter for Cisco on a number of financial and operational levels, said John Chambers, company president and CEO.

“The investments we’ve made in emerging markets around the world, coupled with continued innovation in our core business and advanced technologies, are generating record results.”