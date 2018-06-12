Cisco releases new developer capabilities across its IBN platform

Cisco today released new developer capabilities across its intent-based networking (IBN) platform. Announced at the Cisco Live user conference in Orlando, the company said the upgrades underscore “continued progress in delivering an open, programmable platform that spans the entire network, from campus to data centre, branch to edge.”

Intent-based networking, it said, represents a fundamental shift in the way networks are built and managed: “Moving away from the manual, time-intensive methods by which networks are traditionally managed, these modern networks capture business intent and translate it into network policies. These policies are then automatically activated across the entire infrastructure, with the assurance that the business intent was delivered as planned.”

David Goeckeler, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco’s networking and security business, said IBN represents the “next generation of open, IP-based systems that we’ve seen can change the actual fabric of society. Already, our customers and partners are creating value from their networks in ways they thought weren’t possible as recently as one year ago.”

Released were new developer tools and open APIs into Cisco DNA Center — the command and control center for campus, branch and edge intent-based networks.

According to Cisco, it can elevate network intelligence into business operations, streamline IT processes across functions and manage multi-vendor networks.

The company also said that its developer community, DevNet, has surpassed 500,000 members and launched was the DevNet Ecosystem Exchange, DevNet Code Exchange and the DevNet DNA Developer Centre.

The latter, Cisco says, is a “one-stop-shop for developers to build and provides resources, capabilities, use cases and learning materials.”