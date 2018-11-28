Cisco predicts more IP traffic by 2022 than in all prior ‘Internet years’

The Internet is made up of thousands of public and private networks around the world and according to Cisco, since it came to life in 1984, more than 4.7 zettabytes of IP traffic have flowed across it. That’s the same as all the movies ever made crossing global IP networks in less than a minute.

Yet the company’ new Visual Networking Index (VNI) predicts that is just the beginning. By 2022, more IP traffic will cross global networks than in all prior ‘Internet years’ combined up to the end of 2016.

“In other words, more traffic will be created in 2022 than in the 32 years since the Internet started,” the company stated in a release. “Where will that traffic come from? All of us, our machines and the way we use the Internet. By 2022, 60% of the global population will be Internet users. More than 28 billion devices and connections will be online. And video will make up 82% of all IP traffic.”

Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s service provider business, said the size and complexity of the Internet continues to grow in ways that many could not have imagined.

“Since we first started the VNI Forecast in 2005, traffic has increased 56-fold, amassing a 36% CAGR with more people, devices and applications accessing IP networks.

“Global service providers are focused on transforming their networks to better manage and route traffic, while delivering premium experiences. Our ongoing research helps us gain and share valuable insights into technology and architectural transitions our customers must make to succeed.”

Key predictions for 2022 include:

*Global IP traffic will more than triple

*Global Internet users will make up 60% of the world’s population

*Global networked devices and connections will reach 28.5 billion

*Video, gaming and multimedia will make up more than 85% of all traffic.