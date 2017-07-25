CenturyLink introduces Managed Hybrid SD-WAN offering

CenturyLink, Inc. today announced the availability of Managed Hybrid SD-WAN offerings, which it said are WAN packages that leverage software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) technology to integrate and optimize traffic flow across both broadband internet connections and private MPLS networks.

According to the company, they utilize application-aware routing to automatically identify the best end-to-end path based on application requirements and network latency, delivering optimal performance between users and applications, regardless of where applications reside (on-premises or in the cloud).

“Businesses are looking to evolve their networks to better support their mission-critical business and cloud initiatives,” said Troy Trenchard, vice president, product management, CenturyLink. The company added that the offerings “allow businesses to accelerate their transformation to next-generation networks by alleviating the integration, operations and performance management complexities associated with creating hybrid WAN environments.”

CenturyLink said it is one of the first service providers to deliver WAN packages “as a service” for a set monthly price as well as built-in encryption, segmentation and security policy control via a central portal secures traffic at all business locations, including branches.