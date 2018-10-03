Carl Data launches innovative Machine Learning app at WEFTEC

Carl Data Solutions Inc. today launched what it described as a “ground-breaking application for the wastewater management industry that uses machine learning to provide on-going, real-time analysis of sewer systems, something never available before.”

The Vancouver-based firm’s FlowWorks team is currently exhibiting Infiniti I&I at WEFTEC in New Orleans, an annual water quality technical conference and exhibition for engineers and wastewater professionals.

The company said that Infinitii I&I is already being piloted by several municipalities to help them understand when and where groundwater and stormwater are entering their sewer systems. Instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars on an engineering report to understand retroactively why and where problems like flooding occurred, city operations teams can access in-depth analysis in real-time during wet weather events.

“Managing urban wet weather has become, and is likely to remain, one of the most important challenges facing municipalities and utilities,” said Kevin Marsh, vice president of sales for FlowWorks, a Carl subsidiary. “Understanding the wet weather response of a collection system is foundational to effective management.

FlowWorks is a Software-as-a-Service-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data.

Carl Data Solutions, meanwhile, is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides “next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies.”