Canadian-German IIoT licensing pact announced

Toronto-based Behr Technologies Inc. (BTI) and Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS (Fraunhofer IIS) have announced the formation of a new partnership to develop and commercialize Fraunhofer IIS’s patented MIOTY communication technology for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

According to a release, BTI has been formed and funded by a group of Canadian technology entrepreneurs, and has worked with Fraunhofer IIS on field-testing with early adopters and commercialization of the MIOTY technology for over a year.

The MIOTY technology, developed by Fraunhofer IIS, is a new IIoT software-based technology that provides wide-area connectivity and allows the economical deployment of networks based on a single or small number of off-the-shelf base-stations/gateways under tough plant/site operating conditions

Connectivity ranges up to 15 kilometers in open areas and five kilometres in dense urban environments and heavy building interference with no telecom carrier required.

The low-power communication protocol allows data sensors integrated with the communication technology to operate up to 15 years on a simple low-cost battery, and MIOTY incorporates industry-leading security protocols.

Implemented as a software-based communication offering, according to Grand View Research, the global IIoT market exceeded US$100 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of over 25% from 2017 to 2025.

Additionally, General Electric predicts investment in IIoT will top US$60 trillion during the next 15 years.

Fraunhofer IIS, based in Erlangen, Germany, is an institute of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft e.V., a non-profit organization for applied research in Europe. Fraunhofer’s research activities are conducted by 72 institutes and units throughout Germany with an annual budget of €2.3 billion and a staff of more than 25,000.