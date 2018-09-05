Canadian firm inks major cloud agreement with NEC

Ottawa-based Solace Corp., creators of PubSub+, an event broker technology that enables smart data movement, today announced a strategic business alliance with NEC Corp. in a move designed to accelerate the latter’s data connectivity offerings.

“In recent years, thanks in part to the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the need for businesses to pursue digital transformation (DX) to remain competitive, information technologies have evolved in their complexity and overall business importance,” the two firms said in a release.

“These technological advances, coupled with increasingly empowered consumers, have dramatically increased not only the type and size of data, but the need for enterprises in a variety of industries to securely and efficiently move that data. Today’s IT architects understand that a real-time, event-driven architecture is key to meeting these demands.”

As part of the first step in the partnership, NEC will implement Solace’s technologies in the cloud to provide messaging functions as part of their service portfolio.

The move will provide NEC customers with a variety of interfaces and protocols in combination with an access line, including a mobile phone network and a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA), the release stated.

“NEC has an accomplished history of providing connected value, primarily through networks, to enterprises and public institutions — including domestic and international telecommunications carriers.” said Takashi Sato, general manager of the digital services solution division at NEC.

“This partnership with Solace enables us to further expand our connected value to the data domain, where one-stop connectivity can be offered from the edge to the cloud.”

Solace describes itself as “the only advanced event broker that supports publish/subscribe, queueing, request/reply and streaming using open APIs and protocols across hybrid cloud and IoT environments.”

The company’s smart data movement technologies route information between applications, devices and people across clouds.