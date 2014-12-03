Canadian CIOs reveal hiring plans for first half of 2015

Upwards of 17% of Canadian chief information officers (CIOs) surveyed plan to expand their information technology teams in the first six months of 2015, according to the newly released Robert Half Technology IT Hiring Forecast and Local Trend Report. This represents a three-point increase compared to the previous survey representing the third and fourth quarters of 2014. In addition, 67% of CIOs plan to hire only for open IT roles, 12% expect to put hiring plans on hold, and 3% plan to reduce IT staff levels in the first six months of the year.

“The current competitive hiring environment will continue into the first half of 2015 as the supply of highly skilled technology professionals remains below demand,” said Deborah Bottineau, senior regional manager of Robert Half Technology. “Mobile, big data and security are the key areas driving hiring as IT departments expand in these areas. Companies with current openings in the areas of desktop support, wireless network management and Windows administration should consider acting with urgency to secure top talent as these skills are among those in greatest demand.”

The hiring forecasts for the last half of 2014 and the first six months of 2015 are based on interviews with more than 270 CIOs from major Canadian markets who were asked to provide a six-month hiring outlook.

The surveys were developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by an independent research firm. To ensure that companies from all segments were represented in the study, the sample was stratified by number of employees.

As for recruiting technology talent, 50%of Canadian CIOs said it is somewhat or very challenging to find skilled IT professionals. This is a 23% increase compared to the previous survey. Technology executives believe it is most difficult to find skilled talent in consulting and systems administration (14%), database management (12%) and security (11%).

CIOs interviewed by Robert Half Technology continue to have an optimistic business outlook with 73% being somewhat or very confident about their companies’ growth prospects for the first half of year. This is nine points lower than the previous survey.