Canada’s first national 4G network launched

Barrett Xplore Inc. of Woodstock, N.B. has begun construction of what it describes as the first commercial deployment of a national 4G and satellite network in Canada. The firm will concentrate first on rural areas of the country.

“Barrett Xplore’s mission is to bridge the urban/rural broadband divide in Canada,” said company CEO John Madur. “The potential impact of rural broadband can’t be overstated. From telecommuting, to new business in rural areas, to distance health and education, rural broadband can change the face of Canada.”

The 4G network will have both terrestrial and satellite components. The terrestrial wireless network, which will be comprised of roughly 1200 towers, will be capable of speeds over 40 Mbps improving to over 100 Mbps by next year, the company said.