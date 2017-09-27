CABLExpress says its new system simplifies cabling migration process

Cabling solutions provider CABLExpress, says it has developed a new system that data centre managers can use to handle multiple cabling light paths with little disruption or added cost. The new multi-path system simplifies the cabling migration process and reduces the need for multiple transition components, the firm said.

The Multi-Path system features several of the advantages of TIA Methods A, B and C. The system uses flipped trunks to best serve parallel optic connections.

“We believe that as data centres move toward speeds of 400GE and beyond they will deploy more singlemode fiber structured cabling systems,” said Dave Fredricks, CABLExpress data centre infrastructure architect. “This makes simplicity for a data centre manager’s migration between parallel and duplex connections that much more important..”

CABLExpress said in the release that a “major challenge many data centre managers face is dealing with polarity, also known as light path. Polarity is the position the fiber strands in the channel to ensure transmitted data is properly received.

“The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) has approved three MPO polarity methods as standards in the document named ANSI/TIA-568.3-D. These three MPO polarity methods are titled Method A, Method B and Method C. The methods show light path, transmit to receive, using two fibers as duplex and twelve fibers as parallel connections. While all three standard methods can support duplex links effectively, each method has several limitations.

