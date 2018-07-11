BTI MIOTY says it’s ‘first to meet’ ETSI communications standard for IIoT

Behr Technologies Inc. (BTI) has announced that its BTI MIOTY low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network communications offering is the “first and only technology” to comply with the just-released ETSI telegram splitting ultra-narrow band (TS-UNB) technical specification for low throughput networks (TS 103 357).

Based on these specifications, the Toronto-based company said it powers IIoT by facilitating the “last mile” of communications with wireless data sources.

“The lack of standards has been a primary barrier to worldwide IIoT scalability,” said Michael Schlicht, head of the communication systems division at research institute Fraunhofer IIS .

BTI MIOT said in a release it offers carrier-grade scaling and performance, no network fees, and high interference immunity.

“Running on economical commodity gateways and transceivers, a single BTI MIOTY gateway can scale to handle up to 100,000 sensor nodes and 1.5 million messages per day. Leveraging license-free sub-gigahertz spectrum, the sensors in a BTI MIOTY network can operate within a radius of five to 15 kilometers of the gateway (depending on the geographical density), even in inhospitable and previously impenetrable environments such as mines and refineries.”

According to the company, the benefits of LPWA networks compared to cellular offerings for IIoT include longer transceiver battery life and lower cost of operations using unlicensed sub-gigahertz frequencies.

“Until the introduction of this new standard by ETSI, LPWAN solutions were severely hampered by interference and the inability to effectively penetrate infrastructure such as buildings or tunnels.

“In addition, current LPWAN offerings are not designed to support the large-scale volume of messages demanded by IIoT deployments”.

The core technology underlying the ETSI specification and BTI MIOTY is known as telegram splitting. This patented communication method was developed by Fraunhofer and licensed to BTI for global commercialization.

“To enable a single base station to communicate simultaneously with thousands of distributed or mobile IIoT devices, the technology splits the data packets to be transported in the data stream into small subpackets at the sensor level,” the company said.

“These subpackets are then transmitted over fluctuating frequency and time.”

ETSI, a not-for-profit entity, provides its 800+ members with an “open and inclusive environment to support the timely development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT-enabled systems, applications and services across all sectors of industry and society.”