Broadband Forum automates, accelerates cloud-based access deployment

The Broadband Forum today announced the first code release and documentation of its new Open Broadband project — Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) to enable standardized, automated and accelerated deployment of new cloud-based access infrastructure and services.

“OB-BAA enables operators to optimize their decision-making process for introducing new infrastructure based on user demand and acceptance instead of being forced into a total replacement strategy,” said Robin Mersh, Broadband Forum CEO. “By reducing planning, risks and execution time, investment in new systems and services can be incremental.”

As a freely-published, open source project, OB-BAA specifies northbound interfaces, core components and southbound interfaces for functions associated with access devices that have been virtualized.

“It is this standardized, layered architecture designed for SDN automation that distinguishes it from other approaches,” the forum said in a release. “It removes the need for difficult deployment planning by decoupling the device and software implementation choices from business and market decisions.

OB-BAA also complements other industry initiatives and the work is being actively coordinated with related industry activities such as ONF, it added.

“The first release of OB-BAA marks a major milestone for the industry,” said Tim Carey, lead technology strategist at Nokia and chair of the Broadband Forum’s BAA project.

“It delivers an open reference implementation based on standards-compliant interfaces, that operators and vendors worldwide can use to develop and deploy interoperable cloud-based access networks more easily and quickly.”

Operators and equipment manufacturers involved in the project include Broadcom, BT, Calix, CenturyLink, China Telecom, Huawei, Nokia, Telecom Italia, Tibit Communications, the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab (UNH-IOL) and ZTE