Bosch vows to expand its involvement in AI-enabled software platforms

The Internet of Things (IoT) is and will remain the key driver for Bosch’s business, says Dr. Stefan Hartung, a member of the company’s board of management responsible for energy and building technology, today a press conference.

The company expects the sector’s sales to grow to 5.5 billion euros in 2018. That amounts to an increase of 2% or 6% when adjusted for exchange-rate effects. Hartung added that artificial intelligence (AI) will be the key to further advances within IoT as well as future growth: “With the help of AI, Web-enabled products will become intelligent assistants,” he said.

According to Bosch, where energy and building technology are concerned, “connectivity and AI have the potential to boost security, efficiency, and convenience.

“To give one example, the building technologies division offers cameras that use smart image analysis to pinpoint fires. With a direct line of sight on potentially dangerous situations, these cameras spot flames and smoke in seconds — which is even faster than conventional smoke detectors. Smoke does not first need to reach the ceiling before the alarm is raised — and those few extra seconds can help limit the damage and perhaps even save lives.

Bosch, added Hartung, is putting AI to use: “In 10 years, every electronic Bosch product will either utilize AI itself or will have been developed and manufactured with its help.”

The company plans to invest 300 million euros to expand the Bosch Center for Artificial Intelligence (BCAI) by 2021. The BCAI currently employs 170 experts globally, and looking ahead, this is expected to rise to 400.