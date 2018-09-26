Bosch subsidy SAST pledges to ‘revolutionize’ security camera ecosystem

Munich-based Security and Safety Things GmbH (SAST) this week announced what it called its vision for a new and revolutionary IoT platform in the security camera segment.

SAST, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bosch Group, said it is currently building a global ecosystem for the development of security camera applications.

The company added in a release that although it is initially for the security camera industry, the open platform, which will be launched next year, will be extended to support additional IoT domains in the future.

The founding of SAST, the firm said, is in direct response to current innovative trends for IP security cameras. Increasing internet connectivity and computing power at the edge is fostering the rise of edge-based video analytics.

Within this global market, it anticipates specialized software applications will emerge as a significant growth segment during the next five years. A specific growth driver for these software applications are next-generation microprocessors, including so-called neuron chip sets.

Benefits include:

*High-value analytics applications

*Artificial Intelligence unlocking new security camera functionality, e.g. facial recognition

*The possibility to install apps via updates or new app uploads, without changing the camera

In addition, an SAST-related App Store will allow developers to build applications on an open software standard, and to market them via the SAST App Store, similar to today’s app stores for smartphone applications.

Focus applications currently include:

*Building security. Vertical specific applications for airports (e.g. face recognition, perimeter control) and retail (e.g. queue management, flow analysis) based on AI.

*Applications beyond security, such as business intelligence and lifecycle monitoring (e.g. predictive maintenance and condition monitoring)

Further information is available at www.sast.io