BlackBerry unveils new software and services for the Enterprise of Things

BlackBerry Ltd. today launched new software and services as part of BlackBerry Spark, the company’s new Enterprise of Things (EoT) platform, which it said is designed and built for ultra-secure hyperconnectivity from the kernel to the edge.

Unveiled at the company’s Security Summit in London, the company said the new platform capabilities will empower enterprises to scale their existing infrastructure to securely manage, connect, and use ‘things’ — including the applications and data they transmit — in new and existing workflows.

It will also enable OEMs to bring to market secure IoT devices, while at the same time help users realize significant productivity gains while maintaining high-security and regulatory compliance, Blackberry added.

New services and capabilities include:

Contextual device management for AWS IoT: The platform enables enterprises to add consumer and business devices into a corporate network by applying policies and management controls. This offering will enable connected ‘things’ to deliver their expected value to any workflow and reduce exposure to cyber vulnerabilities that can open the entire organization to unnecessary risk.

Manufacturing Service for IoT Device OEMs: Available today, BlackBerry will enable OEMs to establish a BlackBerry Secure hardware root of trust from their own assembly line. As part of the service, BlackBerry will provide a remote and secure workstation – connected to the BlackBerry Network Operations Center (NOC) — that will provision and assign secure tokens and certificates.

BlackBerry UEM notifications: IT administrators can now more efficiently manage compliance and security by ensuring real-time alerts don’t get lost, with the ability to send notifications through multiple-channels, including phone, text and e-mail, from a single system. With BlackBerry UEM notifications, admins can receive within minutes, a record of who was contacted and proof the notifications were received.

BlackBerry Secure Global Directory: Faster, ultra-secure messaging between individuals working at different organizations through the new BlackBerry Secure Global Directory. This capability allows someone to see the contact information of a person outside of their organization within their directory and communicate with them securely via BBM Enterprise.

iManage integration with BlackBerry Workspaces: Lawyers can now apply revocable digital rights management (DRM) protection to documents shared with opposing counsel via iManage.

Spark Intelligent Security: A new service to create digital identities based on continuous, contextual authentication. It uses a range of factors, such as geographic location, biometrics, time, and usage to decide what level of access should be granted to an employee or contractor profile at any given moment.