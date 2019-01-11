BlackBerry offering security solution for IoT devices

BlackBerry is scaling its BlackBerry Secure technology and licensing strategy to empower the electronics industry to bring-to-market safe and secure IoT devices.
The company’s new BlackBerry Secure feature packs provide IoT device manufacturers the software and framework to securely build smart products without having to develop the technology and deep cybersecurity expertise internally.
BlackBerry’s team of cybersecurity experts will review the device, and once the product is deemed BlackBerry Secure, a symbol of data security and trust will be allowed.
“IoT device manufacturers can address security and privacy concerns head-on and stand out in the cluttered IoT space by bringing to market ultra-secure products that consumers, retailers, and enterprises want to buy and use,” said Alex Thurber, SVP and general manager of mobility solutions at BlackBerry, in a company release. “This new service is a pivotal point in the company’s software licensing strategy and underscores BlackBerry’s evolution from providing the most secure smartphones to delivering the trusted security for all smart ‘things’.”
OEMs have the choice of the following feature packs which build upon each other and provide various levels of management and control:
- BlackBerry Secure Enablement Feature Pack: offering secure manufacturing and product lifecycle management features, BlackBerry will provide a manufacturing station that provides a hardware Root of Trust and is connected to the company’s Network Operation Center that is monitored 24/7 for uptime and reliability. During manufacturing, a BlackBerry Secure Identity Service Key is injected into the hardware and recorded on a secure server. Both at launch and periodically throughout the product’s lifecycle, checks are performed to verify that the two keys match. If they do not, the device no longer boots.
- BlackBerry Secure Foundations Feature Pack: in addition to hardening the operating system kernel, the Foundations Pack locks down software being executed with Secure Boot and ARM Trustzone technology to securely generate, use and store encryption keys used for various software operations. It also includes the BlackBerry Integrity Detection (BID) service which various components (kernel, Pathtrust, SELinux, etc) across the software stack, and generates real-time ‘health’ reports that can be accessed by users and trusted third-party applications.
- BlackBerry Secure Enterprise Feature Pack: The Enterprise Pack is ideal for devices that will be used in regulated or restricted environments as it enables deeper management and control beyond what is standard in Android Enterprise. Through extended device management policies deployed on the device, enterprises can protect their data by controlling what can be accessed via device debug interfaces, communication protocols (Bluetooth, NFC), and radios (cellular, WIFI, GPS). It is also able to set policies which add baseline security for certifications such as FIPS.
Leave a Reply