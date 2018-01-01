Annex Business Media, Canada’s largest B2B publisher with over 65 publications is launching a new series of digital eBooks called. BIoT, an acronym for the Buildings Internet of Things, is a rapidly evolving phenomenon that will impact buildings infrastructure across all market sectors, largely due to the enormous potential it represents for being able to better understand and manage what happens in building environments. Experts predict that the global market for intelligent buildings will be worth a staggering US$75.5 billion by 2021.

BIoT Canada focuses on the solutions that transform automated buildings into intelligent (or smart) buildings, supporting two key megatrends of digital transformation: connectivity and big data analytics. Coverage encompasses the integration of connected devices, systems and technologies of standalone systems within buildings infrastructure that enable each device to understand the environment beyond its intended controls. Essentially it is about the integration of buildings management systems and business systems that generate the data that, with the help of analytical tools via cloud and/or big data, enable building managers to understand trends and realize optimum efficiencies.

BIoT Canada will be distributed to a combined audience of 53,000+, consisting of Connections+ subscribers (IT and ICT professionals), Energy Manager subscribers (building managers, facility managers and operations managers across commercial, industrial and institutional segments), Electrical Business subscribers (contractors involved in installing and maintaining buildings power infrastructure) and Canadian Security (physical and cyber security management professionals), all proven leaders in their respective market segments.

Three issues of BIoT Canada will be produced in 2018 — April, July and October. The future of buildings infrastructure must support reduced energy costs, occupant safety, physical and cyber security, and the productivity of its occupants. Each issue will zero in on the four key pillars of buildings infrastructure that when connected create the building intelligence that support these objectives.

Networked Lighting — the fixtures, sensors and devices that make up intelligent lighting systems and improve energy efficiency and occupant comfort and productivity

Environmental Controls — the connected equipment, machines and devices that enable improved energy efficiency and occupant comfort and productivity

Connectivity — all of the buildings infrastructure components must be connected to enable data acquisition and analysis essential to the creation of intelligent buildings

Security & Safety — the devices and systems that ensure occupant safety, and physical and cyber security

