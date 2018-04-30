BICSI releases sixth edition of Outside Plant Design program

BICSI today announced an updated program for the Outside Plant Design field, including the Outside Plant Design Reference Manual, 6th Edition.

“Outside plant (OSP) cabling has evolved into the vital element that supports all voice and data communication globally,” the association said in a release. “Even today’s cellular wireless networks are supported by a wide array of OSP cabling and infrastructure, empowering individuals to communicate as they need.

Those who have earned the OSP Designer certification through BICSI have demonstrated their knowledge in physical cabling, supporting infrastructure and associated hardware involved in an OSP design to maximize future growth while minimizing expenses, it added.

The program focuses on outside plant properties, with the detailed information contained applicable to all projects large and small. In addition to covering traditional infrastructure subjects such as cabling and pathways, the program also covers items not typically found within interior design work, such as right-of-way, permitting and service restoration.

The first updated OSP training course will take place on May 7-11 in Tampa and the new exam is available to approved candidates any time after today.

The updated program provides additional information on:

* Passive optical networks (PON)

* Aerial installation of all dielectric self-supporting cable (ADSS)

* Maintenance and restoration of OSP

* Radio frequency over glass (RFoG) specific to OSP fiber optic installations

* Additional excavation methods for direct-buried cable and pathways (i.e., vacuum, hydro-vac and air nozzle)

* New storm loading requirements for aerial OSP design

* Updated OM5 optical fiber cable type

* Project management information and geographic information systems (GIS)

* Air-assisted cable installation for OSP cable runs.

Further information is available at www.bicsi.org.