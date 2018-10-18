Bell launches Canada’s first cloud-based Virtual Network Services platform

Bell has announced the launch of its new Virtual Network Services (VNS) platform, which it said offers enterprise business customers a catalogue of on-demand network functions that reside its private cloud.

The first of its kind in Canada, Bell VNS responds to customers’ on-demand needs by transforming and centralizing hardware-based networks in virtualized, software-driven networks.

“Bell VNS is a revolutionary way for business customers to adapt their networks quickly and efficiently while reducing their hardware expenses,” said Tom Little, president of Bell Business Markets. “The Bell VNS service experience offers a new level of control, flexibility and automation through software-driven networks.”

At the Cisco Connect event in Toronto today, Bell also announced it will be the first Canadian service provider to offer a managed SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) solution powered by Cisco Viptela, the first Virtual Network Function offered on the Bell VNS platform.

Last year, Cisco announced the purchase of San Jose, Calif.-based Viptela, a privately held cloud-based SD-WAN company for US$610 million. Its platform contains advanced routing, segmentation and security capabilities for interconnecting enterprise networks.

According to Bell, managing networks is becoming more complex as applications move to the cloud, employees become increasingly mobile and billions more Internet of Things (IoT) devices are launched. Businesses evolving their networks to take advantage of the scale and agility of the cloud are turning to virtual networks to help manage and orchestrate their network deployments, it added.