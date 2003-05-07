BCE and Bell Canada announce plan to simplify operations

Michael Sabia, CEO of Bell Canada and BCE Inc., today announced a new business structure that will simplify Bell’s operations and integrate the corporate functions of the two organizations.

Effective June 1, Bell Canada will create three customer segments to replace its current structure:

* The Consumer Markets Group will include Bell’s residential wireline service, its Mobility services, its ExpressVu satellite TV service, its Sympatico Internet services and its retail operations;

* The Small and Medium Business Division creates a unit which is dedicated to this customer segment, and

* The Enterprise Division will focus on large business customers, governments and institutions.

Sabia said Bell will move towards taking a more integrated approach to managing its IS/IT, Technology, Network Operations and Productivity Initiatives.

“We must continue to raise the bar on our customer services levels. We will achieve better performance in these areas by aligning all of our technological resources around a clear business purpose.

“A year ago we embarked on a plan to bring greater focus to the organization and simplify Bell. We addressed the uncertainties BCE was facing. We regained full control of Bell Canada. We strengthened the balance sheet. We implemented financial discipline. We are now implementing our plans to simplify Bell Canada to build stronger relationships with our 25 million customer connections."