Avaya acquires Canadian UC&C vendor Esna

Avaya today announced it has completed the acquisition of Richmond Hill-based based Esna Technologies Inc., a provider of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) software, as part of a strategy to accelerate the adoption of communications-enabled applications for both enterprises and midmarket companies.

As a result of the acquisition, Avaya said it will enable end-users to access multi-vendor communications capabilities — voice, video, IM/presence, conferencing and messaging – from within cloud-based business applications using their device of choice.

Mohammad Nezarati, founder and CEO of Esna, said the two companies are “building the future of collaboration experience – a future where communication is embedded directly into the applications, processes and workflows that drive how work gets done.”

Gary Barnett, senior vice president and general manager of Avaya Engagement Solutions, added that “for all the effort that the industry has invested in business communications, most offers fall woefully short of the seamless user experience that leads to effortless engagement.

“It’s time for the convergence of communications and business applications, time for enabling communications from the browsers of public or private cloud-based applications people use every day, and time for the user experience to be one click to engage.|”

Esna-enabled Avaya Communicator web client will be available for both the Avaya IP Office and Avaya Aura platforms with out-of-the-box video and voice capabilities that can be embedded into public or private cloud-based business applications. The “headless” thin client helps improve engagement, productivity and mobility by reducing the disruption caused by shifting in and out of applications or changing devices, Avaya said.

The transaction includes the acquisition of intellectual property, assets, employees and customers of Esna, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avaya.