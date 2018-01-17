Author says AI key to eliminating bothersome Wi-Fi network glitches

Former Google executive and author Ajay Malik’s newest book explores just how much Wi-Fi technology needs to change and the key to making it happen, he says, revolves around artificial intelligence or AI.

Malik made the comment in a release announcing the upcoming launch of his newest book entitled Artificial Intelligence for Wireless Networking.

Today, he stated, “it could be argued that Maslow’s perception of what constituted basic physical needs has been surpassed by something even more fundamental — Wi-Fi. Many devices today do not even have a wired option.

“Users need high-quality, consistent and secure wireless connectivity to do their jobs and live their everyday lives. When Wi-Fi isn’t working, it isn’t just internal employees who are affected. “Students can’t do research, shoppers can’t purchase goods, clinicians can’t treat patients, consumers can’t watch Netflix or YouTube. Poor Wi-Fi is no longer an inconvenience; it means lost customers, reduced productivity, degraded experiences, lost revenue and brand damage.”

Despite years of evolution and constant innovation, says Aglaia Kong, chief technology officer, corporate network at Google, “wireless networks today require a great deal of manual effort and time to support.”

“There is a need for an autonomic wireless management system that watches the network, understands normal functioning, analyzes real-time performance against norms and then acts to automatically solve known problems.”

According to Malik, AI has now graduated from science fiction to reality as a result of inexpensive computer processing power, GPUs and hardware accelerator ASICs.

“I have no doubt that future Wi-Fi networks will be completely dominated by AI,” he said. “Through this book, I introduce various theories and subfields of AI. It is my humble attempt to equip you with the practical experience and understanding to assist in designing, building and running an AI-enabled Wi-Fi network.”

“AI has the potential to transform a wireless network into an intelligent network that learns from its immediate environment and adapts to render a reliable experience,” said Sujai Hajela, Co-founder, president, and CEO of Mist Systems. “Malik explains various artificial intelligence techniques through storytelling and explanation in a way that’s both fun and gripping.”

His book, which will be released in April, is available for pre-order at https://thetechfool.com/ai4wifi.