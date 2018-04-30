Amazon’s Vancouver expansion plans to result in 3,000 new high-tech jobs

Amazon today announced plans to expand its Vancouver Tech Hub and create an additional 3,000 jobs in fields including e-commerce technology, cloud computing, and machine learning.

To mark the company’s latest investment in Canada, Amazon invited a number of dignitaries including prime minister Justin Trudeau to an event with its Vancouver employees, at the site of its future 416,000 square foot Development Centre in Vancouver.

“Amazon is excited to create 3,000 more highly-skilled jobs in Vancouver,” said Alexandre Gagnon, vice president of Amazon Canada and Mexico. “Vancouver is home to an incredibly talented and diverse workforce, and these thousands of new employees will invent on behalf of our customers worldwide.”

“Our vibrant cities, which are home to some of the best talent in the world, are poised to attract premier investment that creates the jobs of tomorrow.” Trudeau said. “We are excited to see Amazon grow here in Vancouver.”

Amazon currently employs more than 1,000 researchers and engineers in Vancouver, primarily creating new products and services for the company’s international retail business and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS teams support local customers including Lululemon, BC Hydro, Vancouver International Airport, Unbounce, and Urthecast. Additionally in Vancouver, the human resources technology team helps build the HR, recruiting and employee management software systems that support Amazon’s global workforce of over 560,000 employees.

Amazon will expand into a new location in QuadReal’s The Post redevelopment when the project opens in 2022.

The company’s current locations include its 156,000 square foot location in Telus Garden which opened to Amazon employees in 2015. Amazon also confirmed last November its plans to expand into another downtown site on Dunsmuir Street, which will open in 2020.

It said it expects to grow to 5,000 corporate employees in Vancouver in the coming years across all of its locations in the city.