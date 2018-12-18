Amazon expands Toronto Tech Hub, plans to create 600 new tech jobs

Amazon today announced an expansion of its Toronto Tech Hub and said it plans to create 600 new tech jobs in fields including software development, machine learning, cloud computing, digital advertising, and artificial intelligence.

To accommodate the company’s continued growth in Ontario, Amazon has opened a new 113,000 square foot office in Scotia Plaza in downtown Toronto, owned by KingSett Capital and AIMCo.

“Amazon is excited to create hundreds of new highly-skilled jobs in Toronto,” said Tamir Bar-Haim, Amazon’s Toronto site lead and Head of Amazon advertising in Canada. “Toronto has a well-educated and diverse workforce, and there’s a real culture of innovation here.”

Meanwhile, Ontario premier Doug Ford said Amazon’s long-term commitment to Ontario province is a vote of confidence in our skilled workforce and competitive business environment.”

The company currently has more than 800 corporate employees in Toronto, primarily focused on research and software development for customer fulfillment technology, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Alexa, as well as business development for Amazon Advertising and AWS.

The hub, one of 18 outside Seattle in North America, supports the company’s global logistics and operations network by creating cutting-edge technology to enhance the delivery experience for customers.

With the expansion in Toronto, Amazon has this year announced plans to create more than 6,000 new jobs in Canada, across new corporate offices in Vancouver and Toronto and four new customer fulfillment centers in Ottawa, Caledon, Tsawwassen First Nation, and Edmonton.