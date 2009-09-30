Alcatel-Lucent sets optical record

Alcatel-Lucent has announced that scientists in Bell Labs, the company’s research arm, have set a new optical transmission record of more than 100 Petabits per second, equivalent to 100 million Gigabits per second.

This transmission experiment involved sending the equivalent of 400 DVDs per second over 7,000 kilometers, roughly the distance between Paris and Chicago.

According to the company, this is the highest capacity ever achieved over a transoceanic distance and represents an increase that exceeds that of today’s most advanced commercial undersea cables by a factor of 10.

To achieve the results, researchers from the Bell Labs facility in Villarceaux, France used 155 lasers, each operating at a different frequency and carrying 100 Gigabits of data per second, to enhance the performance of standard Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) technology.