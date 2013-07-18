Alcatel-Lucent claims data transmission first

Alcatel-Lucent claims to have broken a new record for the amount of data that can be transmitted over transoceanic distances on a single optical fiber.

In a test carried out at Alcatel-Lucent’s Innovation City campus in Villarceaux near Paris, researchers from Bell Labs successfully sent data at speeds of 31 Terabits-per-second (Tbps) over 7200km — a capacity exceeding that of the most advanced commercial undersea cables today by a factor of three. This was achieved with a span — the distance between amplifiers maintaining the entire length — of 100 kilometres.

The experiment leveraged Bell Labs’ work in 200 Gigabit per second (Gbps) single-carrier data channels.

The experiment used 155 lasers, each operating at a different frequency and carrying 200 Gbit/s over a 50 GHz frequency grid to enhance the performance of current WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) systems, which are today being deployed with speeds up to 100G.

Details of the experiment were presented in a post-deadline paper presented earlier this month at Opto-Electronic Communication Conference (OECC) conference in Japan.