AEM tester earns top Cat 8 accuracy certification ETL mark from Intertek

AEM International has announced that the TestPro multifunction cable tester has received the highest ETL accuracy certifications for testing Category 8 cabling systems from the testing and certification agency Intertek.

With a six second CAT 6A certification test, the company said it is the fastest field tester on the market today.

“TestPro has been confirmed to meet the TIA 1152A (level 2G) and ISO 61935-1 (draft level VI) standards for cable certification testers,” said Antoine Pelletier, project engineer, wire and cable performance at Intertek.

“TestPro can also qualify Multi-Gig link speeds up to 10GigE and verify loaded Power over Ethernet (PoE++) up to 90W,” AEM said in a release.

“With testing for all three of these essential core functions in one simple, economical platform, cable contractors and those responsible for deploying IoT connected devices can quickly understand the problem’s source. This has never been more important with the proliferation of network connected IoT devices that require more from the digital network infrastructure.”

As an example, wireless access points (APs) are one of today’s most broadly deployed IoT devices and 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless APs require 2.5 and 5 GigE backbone speeds to run at maximum performance, it added.

Additionally, these devices can be PoE powered and by the nature of the link speed, require all four pair to be terminated.

“Digital transformation is having a huge impact on today’s networks and the demand for more bandwidth is driving increased use of Multi-Gig Ethernet over copper cabling,” said Harshang Pandya, general manager of test and measurement at AEM.

“In addition, sophisticated PoE devices like multi-sensor cameras, Wave 2 Wireless APs, building security systems and more are turning the network switch into a power distribution centre.”

Available now in Canada through Anixter, pricing for the TestPro starts at US$2,000. Further information is available at www.aem-test.com.