Active LTE connections to exceed 1 billion mark in 2017

A new report from Juniper Research forecasts a rapid uptake of 4G LTE mobile technology in the next five years, with active connections crossing the 1 billion mark in 2017 and reaching 1.8 billion by 2019. This will represent 22% of the global active mobile SIM connections by this time.

The report finds that, with the rate of LTE network commitments and roll-outs at an all-time high, network and device vendors have significantly improved their position to offer products and solutions to network operators. The GSA (Global Mobile Suppliers Association) confirmed that 168 manufacturers have announced 1,889 LTE-enabled user devices, including operator and frequency variants, along with 300 commercial network launches.

Entitled 4G LTE: Subscribers, Smartphones, Base Stations & Service Revenue 2014-2019, the report found that TD-LTE (Time Division LTE – using unpaired spectrum) will indeed play a major role in global deployment. Driven by China, Japan and India, TD-LTE will see an increased network roll-out from other parts of the world.

“TD-LTE will play a significant role, especially in the emerging markets, pushed by nearly 1 in 3 smartphones shipped this year will be LTE enabled with manufacturers expected to ship more 4G enabled devices relative to 2G/3G devices.

