700+ exhibitors, 15,000 attendees expected next week at OFC

The Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) 2018 taking place next week in San Diego will include more than 700 exhibitors and attract upwards of 15,000 attendees, organizers of the event say.

“5G, Next-gen optical transport, multi-layer optical internetworking, open transport hardware/software and disaggregation will be some of the most discussed topics at OFC this year,” said OFC general co-chair, David Richardson. “OFC is the industry platform for leading organizations to unveil their plans for the technology that drives consumer applications like ultra-high definition televisions (UHDTV), machine learning networks, connected cars and more.”

Three days of exhibits by international organizations demonstrating the latest optical innovations for future networking growth segments will be kicked off by a plenary program featuring industry luminaries:

*Marcus Weldon, president of Bell Labs

*Nokia CTO John C. Doyle

*John G Braun, professor of control and dynamical systems electrical engineering and bioengineering at California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

*Chengliang Zhang, vice president, China Telecom Beijing Research Institute.

Organizations participating in OFC 2018 include: Arrayed Fiberoptics Corporation, ATOP Corporation, Cicor Group, Ciena, Coriant, Corning Incorporated, Cisco Systems, EFFECT Photonics, Finisar, Fujitsu Optical Components, Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc.; Huawei Technologies, Infinera, Juniper Networks, Liverage Technology, Inc., Lumentum, Mellanox Technologies, Mitsubishi International, Nokia and more. Technologies on display include network and test equipment, optical transport systems and optical component, fiber cables and specialty fiber manufacturers.

Other events will include:

Data Centre Summit: The one-day event will highlight technologies, applications and deployment scenarios for data centres. Featured speakers from Tencent, II-VI Photonics, Applied Optoelectronics, Infinera, Mellanox, Equinix and Nokia will discuss 400G and beyond, CDFP, CFP8, OSFP, QSFP-DD, and how the cloud data centre is driving new generations of optical interconnects.

Connected OFCITY Challenge 2018: Lighting Up the Emerging World: Alibaba and Google will collaboratively take on the challenge to develop communications infrastructure and services based on requirements defined by South African National Research Network (SANReN), Network Startup Resource Center (NSRC), and CSquared, to address the pressing needs for two cities in a fast developing area in East Africa.