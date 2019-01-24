2019 LIGHTFAIR Conference to include IoT & Connected Lighting Forum

Industry leaders from across the globe will deliver the newest insights on the future of light, technology, design and connectivity at the LIGHTFAIR International Conference set for May 19-23, 2019 at the Philadelphia Convention Center (the pre-conference LIGHTFAIR Institute is May 19-20).

New to the Conference is the IoT & Connected Lighting Forum, which includes five IoT & Connected Lighting Forum sessions.

The transformation of today’s lighting infrastructure with LED products offers the potential for future connected lighting systems where each luminaire becomes a point of intelligence that can share information on space occupancy, activity patterns, changes in temperature or humidity, and daylight levels; and that can integrate wireless communications into the lighting system.

The IoT & Connected Lighting Forum addresses connected lighting through a suggested design guide and a field study examining creation of reliable IT networks through smart lighting infrastructure, and using visible light through LiFi to carry data and information. It also addresses smart streetlights and master-planned connected cities.

