Viavi’s cloud-based CERTiFi tailored for enterprise test and certification

Viavi Solutions this week announced CERTiFi, a cloud-based system enabling enterprise cabling contractors to manage test and certification projects across increasingly distributed workforces with complex specifications. According to the company, CERTiFi, which is powered by Viavi’s StrataSync cloud management platform for network service providers, delivers a solution proven in large carrier networks that has been adapted for enterprise cabling contractors. Viavi is currently demonstrating the offering at the BICSI Winter Conference in Tampa, Fla..

Enterprises are installing, expanding and upgrading data centres and networks to address a continuing acceleration in bandwidth usage, the firm said in a release. According to Viavi’s State of the Network study, 48% of respondents expect bandwidth to double between 2016 and 2017.

“This trend is driving growth in the breadth and complexity of networks, technician workloads, and outsourcing to contractors. Contractors need an efficient way to manage projects across their technician base to improve accuracy and speed of certification.”

CERTiFi enhances overall project workflows by syncing test and certification instruments and managing them via a centralized cloud-based system.

“From that vantage point, an administrator can create and distribute project designs, assign projects to team members, pre-load test instruments with tasks and required test criteria, and assimilate, analyze and share test results in real time,” the company said.

With CERTiFi, team members establish alignment at every stage of their projects — from creating design requirements and assigning tasks, to performing tests and analyzing project metrics, which can significantly reduce the time, cost and errors associated with offline communications.

“Our contractor customers are supporting the aggressive growth and updates in today’s data centre and enterprise networks, and need more than just best-in-class tools, but also innovations in workflow management,” said Kevin Oliver, vice president and general manager, converged instruments and virtual test, Viavi Solutions.