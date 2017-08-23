Viavi signs network testing deal with Australian telco Telstra

Viavi Solutions has announced that its MTS 5800-100G network testing offering has been selected by Australian telecommunications and information services company Telstra, to enhance future-ready network installation and maintenance capabilities across Australia.

“As the demand for more data and higher speeds has continued to increase, Telstra has focused on network enhancements to enable the best possible subscriber experience, including a new solution for 100G test capabilities throughout the network,” Viavi said in a release.

“The service provider wanted a small, portable platform that could test 100G while offering the flexibility to test other bitrates.

The MTS 5800-100G is designed for testing throughout the network lifecycle, supporting fiber testing, service activation, troubleshooting and maintenance of legacy and emerging technologies. It also addresses such network applications as metro/core, data centre interconnect and business services test applications.