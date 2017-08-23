Connections +
News

Viavi signs network testing deal with Australian telco Telstra

August 23, 2017  


Print this page

Viavi Solutions has  announced that its MTS 5800-100G network testing offering has been selected by Australian telecommunications and information services company Telstra, to enhance future-ready network installation and maintenance capabilities across Australia.

“As the demand for more data and higher speeds has continued to increase, Telstra has focused on network enhancements to enable the best possible subscriber experience, including a new solution for 100G test capabilities throughout the network,” Viavi said in a release.

“The service provider wanted a small, portable platform that could test 100G while offering the flexibility to test other bitrates.

The MTS 5800-100G is designed for testing throughout the network lifecycle, supporting fiber testing, service activation, troubleshooting and maintenance of legacy and emerging technologies. It also addresses such network applications as metro/core, data centre interconnect and business services test applications.

 

Print this page

Related
McAfee study does a fast forward to the year 2025
New network for a new era dominates discussion at Cisco Live
Asset tracking IoT device market to triple by 2022


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*