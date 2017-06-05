Viavi says its SmartClass Tier 1 tester provides MPO connectivity first

Viavi Solutions today announced the availability of the SmartClass Fiber MPOLx optical loss test set, which it described as the “first true Tier 1 (basic) certification test solution for cabling systems that utilize ribbon fiber with multi-fiber push on (MPO) connectivity.

“Ribbon fiber with MPO connectivity has been used for many years as a network trunking technology,” the company said in a release. “As enterprises and data centres migrate to 40G and 100G, MPO connectivity is being extended out to the end equipment to simplify deployment. However, network operators and cabling vendors are requiring Tier 1 (basic) certification of MPO connectivity from end to end to ensure optical network performance and validate installation warranties.”

Viavi added that many are requiring proof of certification, specified as “Tier 1” in North America, and as “Basic” internationally as a condition of payment.

The test offering contains technology that provides users with full visibility and control from both the light source and power meter. In addition, MPOLx simplifies fiber inspection with automated pass/fail analysis for both ends of the MPO connection.