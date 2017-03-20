Transition Networks debuts Ethernet Over 2-Wire Extender with PoE+

Transition Networks, Inc., a provider of data network integration offerings today expanded its family of Ethernet extenders by introducing the Ethernet Over 2-Wire Extender With PoE+ which it said extends networks at near Gigabit speeds and provides power to security cameras, wireless access points, and other IP devices at distances beyond the typical 100m Ethernet cable limitation.

According to the firm, the new extenders save time and money by leveraging existing unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cabling infrastructure to provide data and safety extra low voltage (SELV) power to IP/Ethernet devices in remote locations or at legacy sites, eliminating the need to install new cable and electrical power for upgrading, extending, or bridging networks.

They are used in pairs, with a local or remote device installed at opposite ends of the UTP cable, and Transition Networks’ proprietary SELV classification method prevents power delivery to unintended devices for added safety.

The extenders contain a 10/100/1000Base-T RJ-45 or 100/1000Base-X SFP combo port allowing connection to either copper or fiber Ethernet devices. They also provide an RJ-45 and 2-wire terminal block connection to accommodate CAT 5/6, CAT 3 or 2-wires of other 18-24 AWG UTP cable

“The evolution from analog phones and PBXes to IP telephony and other cabling upgrades have left a lot of 2-wire cabling stranded in the walls of many enterprises,”said GlenNiece Kutsch, product manager at Transition Networks. “These new extenders can help network managers to leverage that asset for the latest Ethernet applications. This allows network operators to save time and money over installing new cable and electrical power when upgrading or extending networks.”