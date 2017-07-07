Toronto named as site of next two BICSI conferences

BICSI has selected Toronto as the location for its 2019 and 2021 BICSI Conference & Exhibition. The dates will be as follows:

*2019 BICSI Canadian Conference & Exhibition; April 8-11, 2019, Toronto Congress Centre

*2021 BICSI Canadian Conference & Exhibition; April 19-22, 2021, Toronto Congress Centre

“We chose Toronto as the location for our largest ICT show in Canada, because of its unique benefits as Canada’s largest city and the fourth largest city in North America, with a diverse and global population,” said BICSI President Brian Ensign. “It is also a global centre and capital city for business and finance, and we expect that the BICSI conference attendees will thoroughly enjoy their experience here at the most livable and competitive cities in the world.”

ICT professionals will gather at the venue for pre-conference seminars, technical sessions and exhibits. The Exhibit Hall will host vendor presentations and networking opportunities. The conference sessions will feature presentations from industry experts on the hottest topics of the ICT community.

Further information about BICSI’s upcoming conferences is available at www.bicsi.org.