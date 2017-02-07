Test vendor Viavi says 400G ecosystem momentum on the rise

Viavi Solutions today announced it has sold its ONT-600 400G tester to companies representing a “significant cross-section” of the high-speed optical networking ecosystem, demonstrating momentum in this emerging yet rapidly growing test category. Customers range from chip, module and network equipment manufacturers, to a Tier-1 U.S. carrier, to a leader in industrial leasing solutions.

“As wireless, cable and telecommunications operators race to day deliver gigabit connectivity to end users, they are accelerating deployment of high-speed optical technologies from access to the core,” the company said.

“All participants of the industry value chain — research and development, network equipment manufacturing, and service delivery –are under pressure to evolve network architectures to support new services while maintaining quality of experience on existing ones.”

Viavi’s ONT has been proven in lab testing of 100G components, and now has the industry’s first 400G support to include forward error correction (FEC) and PAM4 modulation. Pioneers of the high-speed network ecosystem now have a comprehensive, integrated platform for design, development and validation of 400G technologies including CFP8 pluggable 400G optics.

Customers include: