A.T. Kearney forms connected enterprise alliance with Microsoft

Global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney today announced the formation of a “Connected Enterprise” global alliance with Microsoft. The announcement was made at the company’s Digital Business Forum (DBF) in Berlin, an event bringing together executives and digital leaders as well as tech pioneers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

The two say the alliance is focused on creating value through building nimble, data-driven companies via the Microsoft Azure cloud.

The Connected Enterprise will gather data (for example, via Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables); generate insights (via artificial intelligence and cloud data); take actions (through augmented reality and robotics) and deliver outcomes (using predictive analytics).

The Connected Enterprise aims to help clients optimize top-line growth and improve the cost and efficiencies of operations, spanning the value chain. Specifically, it is designed to help companies innovate product and service offerings. enhance sales effectiveness and customer engagement, optimize operations – inclusive of supply chain, manufacturing and back office and improve employee productivity.

“The Global Enterprise is focused on partnering with clients to help them grow their business,” the two said in a release.