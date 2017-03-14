Superior Essex all in with Cisco’s Digital Building framework

Superior Essex has reaffirmed its commitment to Cisco’s Digital Building framework, which is designed to make buildings smarter through optimized lighting, building automation, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies.

Within the framework, Superior Essex said it will continue to provide communications cabling products that enable an assortment of IoT capabilities within the Digital Building.

“Superior Essex is proud to continue our partnership with industry-leader Cisco in providing innovative solutions for the ever-expanding Internet of Things (IoT),” said Will Bryan, vice president of technology and Market Development for Superior Essex.

“Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) is fast becoming a key technology for providing power and data to the wide array of intelligent devices connected to the IoT. We offer a range of cables, such as our PowerWise 1G 4PPoE cables, that are specifically designed to balance the varied power and data demands of PoE applications, and ultimately help enterprises realize the value of these applications within the Digital Building framework.”

The reaffirmation from Superior Essex occurs in tandem with the recent rebranding announcement from Cisco, where its Digital Ceiling platform was integrated into its Digital Building Solutions framework in order to further enhance the efficiency of building control systems and to create an environment that delivers a truly engaging user experience.

The Digital Building framework is enabled by Cisco and its partner ecosystem, through which Superior Essex products are used to connect the new Cisco Catalyst Digital Building Series Switches to all of the IP communications, control, and lighting devices in a building.