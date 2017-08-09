Schneider Electric, Switch sign patent license agreement

Switch has licensed its patented hot-aisle containment and cooling technology known as the Switch T-SCIFs and the Switch TSCs to Schneider Electric.

The offerings include Switch’s tri-redundant power system, power distribution systems and Power PODs, central to the Switch WDMD and Switch MOD facility designs. Both parties say they view the license agreement as an opportunity to explore future strategic customer/vendor opportunities.

The license covers all issued patent claims for Switch’s 100% Hot Aisle Containment Chimney and Exterior Wall Penetrating Multi-Mode HVAC technology.

“The industry continues to recognize the benefits of Switch’s technology to reduce data center carbon footprints and improve server deployment densities and efficiencies,” said Samuel Castor, Executive Vice President of Policy for Switch. “Switch’s policy team licenses Switch technology to those best situated to help lay the foundation for the internet of everything, like Schneider Electric, and we will vigorously defend against unauthorized use.”

Founded in 2000, this technology infrastructure ecosystem company, headquartered in Las Vegas, is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the Internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 350 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company’s world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems.