Schneider Electric collaborates with HPE on Micro Datacenter

Schneider Electric, has collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on HPE Micro Datacenter, introduced recently at the Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conference in Las Vegas. The collaboratively engineered converged infrastructure offering provides end-to-end IT infrastructure, networking, storage and management in a single, self-contained and easy-to-deploy architecture ideal for distributed IT environments.

Schneider Electric is leveraging its Smart Bunker FX, an integrated and secure enclosure with UPS, power distribution, cooling and monitoring, with HPE storage, network and compute offerings to create HPE Micro Datacenter, a custom-designed and integrated architecture that supports edge environments. The design reduces latency and quickly adds capacity while providing a secure and easy to manage remote data centre environment.

“The growing quantity of data – due in part to the growth of IoT and connected devices – is having a transformational effect on the data centre market and the technologies needed to support it,” said Kevin Brown, CTO, Schneider Electric – IT Division. “As data is becoming increasingly impactful to data centre performance and business success, edge computing has emerged as a compelling solution to reduce latency, meet IoT processing needs and deliver greater availability and reliability. Micro data centres provide a turnkey solution for edge deployments, complete with all the necessary IT and compute components to meet new data growth requirements and deliver connectivity demand.”

The software-defined HPE Micro Datacenter utilizes cloud-enabled HPE ConvergedSystems and HyperConverged, as well as IoT HPE Edgeline Solutions. Ranging in size between 23U and 42U, the enhanced solution, built within the Schneider Electric SmartBunker FX, incorporates IT with 1N and 2N power and cooling, environmental and security monitoring in a single-delivery platform.

Complete with full remote management capabilities for the IT and physical infrastructure components, SmartBunker FX brings data centre level availability and reliability to locations lacking dedicated IT space or that require additional levels of physical protection or security.

Available in custom configurations, HPE Micro Datacenter’s physical features include:

Power: Symmetra UPS with remote management and five-minute runtime, allowing for safe, remote shutdown.

Symmetra UPS with remote management and five-minute runtime, allowing for safe, remote shutdown. Cooling: InRow self-contained, active DX cooling with monitoring, controls and display.

InRow self-contained, active DX cooling with monitoring, controls and display. Monitoring: StruxureWare™ Data Center software for remote management and real-time remote monitoring of temperature, power, cabinet access, fire and video.

StruxureWare™ Data Center software for remote management and real-time remote monitoring of temperature, power, cabinet access, fire and video. Security: Multi-point, 180-degree locking doors, NetBotz™ Rack Access proximity card locking systems and NetBotz Security and Environmental Monitoring.

Multi-point, 180-degree locking doors, NetBotz™ Rack Access proximity card locking systems and NetBotz Security and Environmental Monitoring. Safety: Fire-resistant heavy gauge steel construction with thermally insulated walls, sound attenuation and sealed cable entries.

“Successful IT and facilities partnerships are at the core of enabling edge computing,” said Rick Einhorn, vice president, Data Centre Consulting, HPE. “The ongoing collaborations with Schneider Electric to provide true software-defined data centres where the work is done provides the solution enterprise is looking for.”

The HPE Micro Datacenter is immediately available worldwide from HPE and channel partners. Pricing will vary by customer configuration. Visit the HPE Micro Datacenter website for more information.