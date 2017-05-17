Samsung, VMware team up to simplify IoT

At this week’s the Internet of Things World 2017 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and VMware announced a new collaboration they say will help simplify Internet of Things (IoT) for both information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) teams by expanding end-to-end IoT offerings for industrial and enterprise customers.

The companies are demonstrating the Samsung ARTIK Smart IoT platform with VMware Pulse IoT Centre, which the two say allows IT and IoT teams to have complete control of their IoT use cases, from the edge to the cloud.

“Today, enterprises struggle to embrace IoT because of the sheer scale and complexity and security concerns,” they said in a released. “While ARTIK provides customers with al the upfront IoT hardware and software they need to kick start their IoT developments, VMware will help manage IoT infrastructure from the edge all the way to the cloud.”

“Enterprises around the world are looking to develop and deploy IoT solutions to augment their product portfolio or expand into new markets,” said said Curtis Sasaki, vice president of ecosystems, Samsung Strategy and Innovation Centre.