Royal Canadian Navy deploys ViaSat’s end-to-end Link 16 system

VisaSat, a broadband services and technology company, has delivered an end-to-end Link 16 communications system to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) for its Halifax-class frigates. The upgrade will enable the RCN to more effectively communicate with U.S., NATO and other Allied forces through Link 16 interoperability, and will serve as a bridge to the future fleet communications.

According to the company, “current and evolving maritime threats are faster, stealthier, more maneuverable and have shifted from the open ocean to the near-shore environment. Sensors and weapons systems are newly challenged as they move closer to shore due to higher maritime traffic density and an increased proximity to coastal threats. To combat potential attacks at sea, the RCN executed a fleet-wide Halifax-class frigate communications upgrade using the Link 16 waveform.”

ViaSat’s end-to-end Link 16 system supports a Canadian multilink capability using integrated shipboard racks outfitted with critical support equipment required to fully operate the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Low Volume Terminal (LVT) (4) technology.

The MIDS LVT (4) terminal is an anti-jam data and voice communications system. The Link 16 system also includes specialized cabling to interface with Link 22 capabilities for future support and ViaSat’s software diagnostic tools for terminal and network analytics.

“The Halifax-class frigates are the backbone of the Royal Canadian Navy and require a communications infrastructure that will enable sailors to more effectively communicate worldwide today and into the future,” said Ken Peterman, president, government systems at ViaSat. “As the threat landscape for these frigates evolve, so must the technology platforms that support them.”